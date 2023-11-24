Schools in southern districts of Tamil Nadu declare holiday amid heavy downpour

By Express News Service

THENI/TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI/THOOTHUKUDI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Dams in the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari are close to touching their maximum capacities after incessant rainfall pounded the region for 24 hours till Thursday. Farmers across the region said that the heavy downpour has left crops inundated and triggered flash floods.



Thoothukudi district recorded an intense rainfall of 4.45 cm, as of 6 am on Thursday. Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy visited various areas and said that while rainwater had drained away in many places, stormwater drains in a few other areas needed to be unclogged. After inspecting inundated areas, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan told reporters that the flooding was a result of the improper planning of the smart cities mission during the AIADMK regime, which she said, focussed mainly on developing parks.



Severe rains were also reported in Kovilpatti and Kayathar, where two tanks at Usilangulam village breached on Wednesday night, flooding the roads on Kayathar-Devarkulam stretch.



Farmers said the incessant rains submerged several crops, including maize, black gram, green gram, and paddy, grown over 50 acres at Usilangulam, 300 acres of crops at Periyasamypruam village in Thirumangalakurichi panchayat, and over 200 acres of cholam, chilly, green gram, and black gram at Kumarasakkanapuram village in Vilathikulam taluk. In Kazhugumalai, rainfall coupled with strong winds flattened around 5,000 acres of maize. Considering the damage incurred, farmers appealed to the state government to provide adequate compensation.



In Tirunelveli, heavy rains triggered flash floods, which submerged the culvert at the Mela Ilanthaikulam village. Rain gauges in Moolaikaraipatti and Ambasamudram recorded 50 mm and 41mm of showers, respectively. While Papanasam dam has reached 60.26% of its total capacity (5,500mcft), the Manimuthar waterfalls have reached 31.41% of their maximum capacity of 5,511mcft, as of Thursday morning.



In Tenkasi, the Courtallam Mainfalls and Fivefalls experienced flooding due to the heavy rain in the Western Ghats. The tourists were allowed to take baths only after the flood receded. Ayikudi, Karuppanathi, and Sankarankovil recorded downpours of 131 mm, 110 mm, and 72 mm respectively.



The Kanniyakumari district recorded an average rainfall of 59.75 mm. Thuckalay recorded the highest rainfall of 122. 4 mm, Mambalathuraiyaru and Aanaikedanku received more than 90 mm of rain. All dams, with the exception of Poigai, had nearly reached their full capacity.



In Theni, the Vaigai, Mullaperiyar, Manjalar, Sothuparai, and Sanmuganathi dams are also on their way to reaching their full capacities. As of Thursday, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has reached 67.65 feet, out of its total capacity of 71 feet.



Water level in dams in Theni:



Dams: Total Capacity Current capacity Inflow Outflow



1. Vaigai dam 71 feet 67.65 feet 2477 cusec 2099 cusec



2. Mullaperiyar 142 feet 134.90 feet 4118 cusec 1000 cusec



3. Southuparai 126.28 feet 126.93 feet 331.20 cusec 331.20 cusec



4. Manjalar 57 feet 55 feet 100 cusec 100 cusec



5. Sanmuganathi dam 52.55 feet 52.50 feet 16 cusec 0 cusec

