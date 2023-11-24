Training for Anti-Poaching Watchers in Tamil Nadu reserve forests

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first, the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) is providing hands-on training to as many as 175 Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs) and Anti Depredation squad (ADs) who are working in elephant reserves across the state.

The training for the first batch commenced on Monday at the advanced wildlife management centre in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Pollachi.

The participants are being trained in identifying wildlife signs, fixing camera traps, rescuing animals in distress, elephant profiling, reading wildlife behaviour and disaster management. A total of five batches, each comprising 35 APWs/ADS, will be trained.

Out of the 175 members, 85 APWs from Hosur, 10 each from Dharmapuri and Gudalur, 15 from Erode, 20 from Coimbatore, 30 from Nilgiris and five from Kodaikanal will be given training. Chief Project Director of TBGPCCR I Anwardeen said "APWs and ADs will be trained in several aspects such as patrolling and data collection, wildlife management techniques and standard protocols, human-wildlife conflict and depredations activity, fire management training, physical training and jungle survival techniques.

"Training will be imparted by field experts, elite force and dedicated physical exercise trainer who is an expert in jungle fitness training. All the trainees will be provided with a field kit which includes camouflage uniform, jungle boots, survival whistle, torch, compass and first aid kit, which are a prime requisite for jungle patrol and survival," he added.

