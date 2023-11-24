Two sustain minor shock during Tiruvannamalai chariot festival

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two women sustained a mild shock at a private shop during Annamalaiyar maha ratham procession in Sri Arunachaleswarar temple of Tiruvannamalai on Thursday evening.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that leakage from UPS equipment in the shop, around 250 m away from the chariot’s position, caused the shock.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released a statement which claimed that eight people were hospitalised and over a hundred were affected in the accident. “DMK government failed to implement any precautionary measures for the car festival,” he alleged.

The injured women, Bhuvaneshwari and Kalaiyarasi, received first aid from the on-site medical team and are under observation at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, stated a press release by Collector B Murugesh. Contrary to the circulating rumours, no one else was affected in the incident, he said and assured that the car festival will proceed without any hindrance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two women sustained a mild shock at a private shop during Annamalaiyar maha ratham procession in Sri Arunachaleswarar temple of Tiruvannamalai on Thursday evening. Preliminary inquiry suggests that leakage from UPS equipment in the shop, around 250 m away from the chariot’s position, caused the shock. Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released a statement which claimed that eight people were hospitalised and over a hundred were affected in the accident. “DMK government failed to implement any precautionary measures for the car festival,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The injured women, Bhuvaneshwari and Kalaiyarasi, received first aid from the on-site medical team and are under observation at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, stated a press release by Collector B Murugesh. Contrary to the circulating rumours, no one else was affected in the incident, he said and assured that the car festival will proceed without any hindrance. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp