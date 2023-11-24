Home States Tamil Nadu

Two sustain minor shock during Tiruvannamalai chariot festival

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released a statement which claimed that eight people were hospitalised and over a hundred were affected in the accident.

Published: 24th November 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Two sustain minor shock during Tiruvannamalai chariot festival

Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two women sustained a mild shock at a private shop during Annamalaiyar maha ratham procession in Sri Arunachaleswarar temple of Tiruvannamalai on Thursday evening.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that leakage from UPS equipment in the shop, around 250 m away from the chariot’s position, caused the shock.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released a statement which claimed that eight people were hospitalised and over a hundred were affected in the accident. “DMK government failed to implement any precautionary measures for the car festival,” he alleged.

The injured women, Bhuvaneshwari and Kalaiyarasi, received first aid from the on-site medical team and are under observation at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, stated a press release by Collector B Murugesh. Contrary to the circulating rumours, no one else was affected in the incident, he said and assured that the car festival will proceed without any hindrance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocution Tiruvannamalai Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp