Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s bail plea binned as ‘it’s bereft of case details’

He has written a complicated apology and posted it on Instagram after criticism. After posting it on the social media platform, a copy of this was handed over to the police.

Published: 25th November 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan (File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal district court in Chennai on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by actor Mansoor Ali Khan in the case filed against him for making derogatory comments against Trisha. Finding the petition bereft of details of the criminal case filed against him by the Thousand Lights All Women Police, principal sessions judge S Alli dismissed the petition as not maintainable.

Heartfelt thanks to all the leaders, actors, and media personnel who supported me. My salutes to all those who condemned me. Police officers said Trisha was hurt by what I said, ‘Aiyooo, I too felt bad,” I told them.”

