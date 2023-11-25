Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP spreading lies about temple assets: CM Stalin

Stalin condemns Nirmala Sitharaman, says HR&CE under DMK govt retrieved Rs 5,500 cr worth of temple properties. 

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP is unable to tolerate the achievements of the DMK government and is, therefore, spreading lies on temple properties in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday.

Speaking at a wedding here, Stalin said, “I condemn Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her recent remarks that Hindu temples are being looted by the HR&CE department. I would like to emphasise that temple properties worth Rs 5,500 crore have so far been retrieved by the DMK government. If these leaders have true piety, they should be praising our government. However, they are trying to deceive people under the garb of piety.”

It may be noted that HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu had given a detailed reply to Sitharaman’s remarks that temple properties were being looted, and the chief minister also touched upon the reply.

Without naming any person, Stalin said, “A retired IPS officer is spreading false news through his official WhatsApp account. All these people are trying to topple the Dravidian model government. I am requesting all of you attending this wedding and all the people of Tamil Nadu to put an end to their efforts using the upcoming parliamentary election.”

