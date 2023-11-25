Heavy rains lash Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu and the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of more rainfall in at least 12 districts on Saturday.

The overnight rain caused a sudden inundation in several parts.

Rumbling sounds of thunder and a flash of lightning here and there early in the morning greeted the people at resplendent daybreak.

Early risers braved the nippy weather during a lull to complete their morning walks before the sky opened up later in the day.

Moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms was experienced at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, the Chennai RMC said.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, Deputy Director General, RMC, S Balachandran had said.

Owing to the rains, the authorities announced a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu and the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of more rainfall in at least 12 districts on Saturday. The overnight rain caused a sudden inundation in several parts. Rumbling sounds of thunder and a flash of lightning here and there early in the morning greeted the people at resplendent daybreak.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Early risers braved the nippy weather during a lull to complete their morning walks before the sky opened up later in the day. Moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms was experienced at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, the Chennai RMC said. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, Deputy Director General, RMC, S Balachandran had said. Owing to the rains, the authorities announced a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp