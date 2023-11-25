Home States Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter cremated, kin plan to move rights panel in Tamil Nadu

Jagan’s wife Arthika (24), who is three months’ pregnant, told media persons on Thursday, “My husband was not involved in any criminal activity in the past two years.

TIRUCHY: The body of history-sheeter Jagan M (30), who was shot dead by the police in Sanamangalam forest of the district early on Wednesday, was cremated late on Thursday after his family members, who alleged a “planned encounter” behind his death, received the corpse after post-mortem.

While a videographed post-mortem was completed at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital late evening on Thursday, Jagan’s family members refused to receive the body alleging that he was murdered in a “planned encounter”. 

Jagan’s wife Arthika (24), who is three months’ pregnant, told media persons on Thursday, “My husband was not involved in any criminal activity in the past two years. He was a changed man leading a peaceful life. Yet the police were repeatedly filing cases against him, and many policemen benefited from him. We would be approaching the state human rights commission over the ‘planned police encounter’.”

Earlier, a judicial magistrate inspected the spot where Jagan was shot dead on Wednesday when he allegedly attacked a “patrolling” police team.

