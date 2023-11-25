HR & CE conducts 1.1k marriages in two years in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HR and CE Department has completed the wedding of 1,100 couples from poor economic background by bearing all costs during the past two years as per the announcements made in the Assembly for the years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. During 2022-23, a total of 500 marriages were conducted and during the current financial year, 564 marriages were completed so far and on Friday, 36 weddings were conducted across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over the wedding of two couples.

The chief minister greeted the newly-wed and presented ‘seervarisai’ (gift articles given during wedding which includes ‘thali’ made of gold). Last year, the amount allocated per marriage was hiked from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per couple. Ministers KN Nehru and PK Sekarbabu and senior officials were present on the occasion in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the chief minister handed over a cheque for Rs 8 crore to the president of trustees of 490 temples in Kanniyakumari district towards administrative and maintenance costs. Till 2019-20, the government granted only Rs 3 crore for this purpose. It was hiked to Rs 6 crore from 2021-22. From this year, this grant has been hiked to Rs 8 crore.

Stalin also commenced disbursal of educational assistance to 400 students who are sons and daughters of priests working in temples which come under ‘Oru Kaala Poojai scheme’. Eight students received assistance from the chief minister in person. A maximum assistance of Rs 10,000 or fees fixed by colleges whichever is less will be given to 400 students every year. This would benefit children of priests who pursue higher studies.

The government has hiked the incentive per month to those who are being trained for priesthood, trained as Oodhuvars, and those who play thavil and nadaswaram through schools run by the HR and CE temples part-time and full-time. Full-time trainees will get Rs 4,000 while part-time trainees will get Rs 2,000. In all, 292 students will benefit from this scheme.

