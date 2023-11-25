Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Ponmudy skips Periyar University convocation

Ravi awarded degree to 257 graduates in various disciplines, including 153 PhD scholars, gold medals to 104 PG and UG graduates.

Published: 25th November 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Governor RN Ravi, who is the chancellor,  presided over the 22nd convocation of Periyar University on Friday. However, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Salem MLA R Arul boycotted the event.

Ravi awarded degrees to 257 graduates in various disciplines, including 153 PhD scholars, gold medals to 104 PG and UG graduates. Besides, 42,915 students from affiliated colleges received degrees. In addition, 978 students from the university and 631 students from distance education also received their degrees.

G Aghila, director of National Institute of Technology of Tiruchirappalli, was the chief guest. Though the invitation said Ponmudy would participate, he did not attend the event. PMK MLA R Arul (Salem West), who is a member of the university’s senate, said,

“There is casteism in the university named after Periyar. The university administration is violating the state government norms on many occasions. I boycotted the convocation because of this.” The university administration did not comment on the matter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University K Ponmudy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp