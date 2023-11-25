Minister Ponmudy skips Periyar University convocation

By Express News Service

SALEM: Governor RN Ravi, who is the chancellor, presided over the 22nd convocation of Periyar University on Friday. However, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Salem MLA R Arul boycotted the event.

Ravi awarded degrees to 257 graduates in various disciplines, including 153 PhD scholars, gold medals to 104 PG and UG graduates. Besides, 42,915 students from affiliated colleges received degrees. In addition, 978 students from the university and 631 students from distance education also received their degrees.

G Aghila, director of National Institute of Technology of Tiruchirappalli, was the chief guest. Though the invitation said Ponmudy would participate, he did not attend the event. PMK MLA R Arul (Salem West), who is a member of the university’s senate, said,

“There is casteism in the university named after Periyar. The university administration is violating the state government norms on many occasions. I boycotted the convocation because of this.” The university administration did not comment on the matter.

