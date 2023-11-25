Mullaiperiyar storage at 136 ft, 1st flood alert issued

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THENI: As the Mullaiperiyar storage reached 136 feet on Friday, a first-stage flood alert was issued by the dam authorities on Friday. According to an official, the dam has received about 2,400 cusecs of water, and the storage has reached 136 feet by 4 pm on Friday.

Accordingly, a flood alert has been issued to the residents in the vicinity, including those in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region, as the surplus water could be soon released from the dam. At present, about 1,000 cusecs of water is being released to the areas in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, official sources said that 4,000 cusecs of water has been released to Vaigai river from Vaigai dam for irrigation purposes. A flood alert has been issued in Madurai as the water reached the district on Friday. The State Disaster Management Authority asked the residents to stay safe. The water is expected to reach border areas of Ramanathapuram district by Saturday. Additionally, 1,504 cusecs of water will be released for seven days, till November 29, sources added.

As the river has excessive water hyacinth near AV bridge, the flow got disrupted here, and water entered Vaigai bank road on Friday. Later, the PWD department deputed machines and cleared the plants, ensuring free flow of water.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI/THENI: As the Mullaiperiyar storage reached 136 feet on Friday, a first-stage flood alert was issued by the dam authorities on Friday. According to an official, the dam has received about 2,400 cusecs of water, and the storage has reached 136 feet by 4 pm on Friday. Accordingly, a flood alert has been issued to the residents in the vicinity, including those in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region, as the surplus water could be soon released from the dam. At present, about 1,000 cusecs of water is being released to the areas in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, official sources said that 4,000 cusecs of water has been released to Vaigai river from Vaigai dam for irrigation purposes. A flood alert has been issued in Madurai as the water reached the district on Friday. The State Disaster Management Authority asked the residents to stay safe. The water is expected to reach border areas of Ramanathapuram district by Saturday. Additionally, 1,504 cusecs of water will be released for seven days, till November 29, sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the river has excessive water hyacinth near AV bridge, the flow got disrupted here, and water entered Vaigai bank road on Friday. Later, the PWD department deputed machines and cleared the plants, ensuring free flow of water. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp