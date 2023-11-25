Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 6 crore allotted to RTOs in Tamil Nadu to buy cars for conducting licence tests

The fee, along with the licence application fee, will be collected through Vahan portal. The government has earmarked Rs 4 lakh to each RTOs to purchasing a basic model car.

Published: 25th November 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 07:36 AM

Motorists availing the cars from RTOs for obtaining a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licence will be charged Rs 50 per head.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 5.7 crore to purchase 145 cars for conducting tests for driving licence at Regional Transport Offices. A G.O. to this effect was recently issued by the home transport department. Motorists availing the cars from RTOs for obtaining a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licence will be charged Rs 50 per head.

The fee, along with the licence application fee, will be collected through Vahan portal. The government has earmarked Rs 4 lakh to each RTOs to purchasing a basic model car. The G.O. estimates a minimum of 1,584 applicants annually, assuming an average turnout of six applicants per day at each RTO. The state has 91 RTOs and 54 unit offices.

An official said, “The vehicle’s Fitness Certificate, emission test, and insurance will be handled at RTOs. Applicants with prior driving knowledge can directly apply for an LMV licence.” Applicants of four-wheeler as well as two-wheeler licences can learn driving from various sources such as friends, family members, or driving schools.

“The initiative aims to reduce dependency on driving schools for obtaining a driving licence,” explained the official. In response to complaints of bribery in issuing licences, the transport department initiated the procurement of cars last year to facilitate driving tests for the general public without vehicles. Further elaborating on the guidelines, the G.O states test vehicles will be registered with “G” series in respective RTOs and will have an “L” board.

