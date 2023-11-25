Tamil Nadu govt returns Rs 36k pension withdrawn from bank account of nonagenarian

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer handed over a cheque for Rs 36,000 to 90-year-old R Thangammal on behalf of Social Security Scheme (SSS) Department on Friday.

Thangammal, who is living with her three sons including two disabled persons, recently came to know that the department had withdrawn her monthly assistance of old age pension amounting to Rs 36,000 from her savings bank account on April 29. The issue came to light when an activist, Chandra Priyadharshini, took the elderly woman to the bank concerned and drew a statement.

Until then, the elderly woman was not aware of receiving monthly pension. TNIE reported the details in an article titled ‘Woman unaware of Rs 36k piled-up pension in a/c, govt takes it in full,’ and people from the office of Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi immediately contacted the woman and assisted her.

Tiruchendur RDO Guruchandran, Sathankulam tahsildar Rathikala and Social Welfare Scheme tahsildar Chendur Rajan visited Thangammal’s house on Friday. Officials gave her a cheque for Rs 36,000 and also promised to provide a tricycle to her son B Baskar on behalf of the differently abled welfare department.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer handed over a cheque for Rs 36,000 to 90-year-old R Thangammal on behalf of Social Security Scheme (SSS) Department on Friday. Thangammal, who is living with her three sons including two disabled persons, recently came to know that the department had withdrawn her monthly assistance of old age pension amounting to Rs 36,000 from her savings bank account on April 29. The issue came to light when an activist, Chandra Priyadharshini, took the elderly woman to the bank concerned and drew a statement. Until then, the elderly woman was not aware of receiving monthly pension. TNIE reported the details in an article titled ‘Woman unaware of Rs 36k piled-up pension in a/c, govt takes it in full,’ and people from the office of Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi immediately contacted the woman and assisted her. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tiruchendur RDO Guruchandran, Sathankulam tahsildar Rathikala and Social Welfare Scheme tahsildar Chendur Rajan visited Thangammal’s house on Friday. Officials gave her a cheque for Rs 36,000 and also promised to provide a tricycle to her son B Baskar on behalf of the differently abled welfare department. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp