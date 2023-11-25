Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt returns Rs 36k pension withdrawn from bank account of nonagenarian

The issue came to light when an activist, Chandra Priyadharshini, took the elderly woman to the bank concerned and drew a statement. 

Published: 25th November 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchendur RDO Guruchandran handed over a cheque to Thangammal | express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer handed over a cheque for Rs 36,000 to 90-year-old R Thangammal on behalf of Social Security Scheme (SSS) Department on Friday. 

Thangammal, who is living with her three sons including two disabled persons, recently came to know that the department had withdrawn her monthly assistance of old age pension amounting to Rs 36,000 from her savings bank account on April 29. The issue came to light when an activist, Chandra Priyadharshini, took the elderly woman to the bank concerned and drew a statement. 

Until then, the elderly woman was not aware of receiving monthly pension. TNIE reported the details in an article titled ‘Woman unaware of Rs 36k piled-up pension in a/c, govt takes it in full,’ and people from the office of Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi immediately contacted the woman and assisted her. 

Tiruchendur RDO Guruchandran, Sathankulam tahsildar Rathikala and Social Welfare Scheme tahsildar Chendur Rajan visited Thangammal’s house on Friday. Officials gave her a cheque for Rs 36,000 and also promised to provide a tricycle to her son B Baskar on behalf of the differently abled welfare department.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pension nonagenarian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp