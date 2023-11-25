Tamil Nadu’s first business pitch reality TV show launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MSME Minister T M Anbarasan launched ‘Startup Tamizha,’ Tamil Nadu’s first business pitch reality TV show, which aims to identify 50 promising startups from across the state and facilitate funding for their ventures from reputable entrepreneurs and angel investors.

Startup Tamizha has already generated a funding commitment to the tune of Rs 200 crore from entrepreneurs and angel investors. Refex Group has committed to invest Rs 100 crore while Dr Velumani of Thyrocare and Pontaq are investing Rs 50 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively. Besides, Native Lead Angels is bringing in Rs 10 crore and the rest from other investors.

A novel initiative of StartupTN, the government’s nodal agency for Startup and innovation, the show will have three seasons. The first is set to go into production by February 2024, and will be telecast on a popular channel. It will be produced and managed by Brand Avatar, Blue Koi and Refex Capital.

Anbarasan said Chief Minister MK Stalin has revitalised StartupTN to create a conducive climate for startup ecosystem and position Tamil Nadu among top global destinations for startups. “Till March 2021, there were only around 2,300 registered startups from Tamil Nadu. It has crossed 7,400. Startups from Chennai attracted $1.5 billion investment last year.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, mission director & CEO, StartupTN, said, “Startup Thamizha aims to augment a conducive ecosystem for grassroots level, impact, and women entrepreneurship and to bring together founders, investors, and support system partners for growth.”

