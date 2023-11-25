Teacher transferred after abusing class 7 girl in TN for eating beef

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following pressure from several quarters, a woman teacher in the government school at Ashokapuram, who allegedly abused a class 7 Muslim girl over the family’s eating habits, was transferred to Nilgiris on Thursday evening. Further, it has come to light that the teacher was a BEd student who was undergoing school internship programme (SIP).

She was transferred after completion of inquiry by officers of the school education department in the last two days. An officer from the district school education department told TNIE, “We have completed inquiry with the victim, the student-teacher and headmistress. The report has been submitted to the district administration and school education department for further action.”

According to sources, the teacher allegedly abused a girl student who came to school wearing ‘hijab’ and consumed beef. Also, she was allegedly beaten up by the teacher recently. Though her parents complained to the HM, no action was taken following which they approached the chief education officer on Tuesday.

“The parents were not satisfied with the officer’s inquiry and decided to lodge a police complaint against the student-teacher and the headmistress,” sources added. As the teacher’s actions drew sharp criticism from several organisations, the student-teacher, who came from a B.Ed institution in Coimbatore for SIP, the HM cancelled her internship on Thursday, and she was transferred to a school in Nilgiris which is her native district, sources said.

As per district administration direction, officers of the minority’s welfare department conducted an inquiry with the students and teachers at school on Friday, Repeated attempts to reach the Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali went in vain. School education director G Arivoli said action would be taken based on the inquiry report.

