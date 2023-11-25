TN gives nod to acquire 5,746 acres for airport, villagers vow to ratchet up stir

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday gave administrative sanction for acquiring 2,325 hectares (5,746 acres) in Parandur-A and 19 other villages in Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks for constructing a new Greenfield Airport.

The move sparked anger among Ekanapuram villagers who were holding protests against the project for the past many months. About 13 of them, who sat on a dharna in front of the Kancheepuram collectorate on Friday, were arrested and released after a few hours. “We will ratchet up our agitation,” the villagers said.

According to the government order, of the total area to be acquired, 1,527 hectares (3,774 acres) is patta land and 798 hectares (1,972 acres) is government land. The land would be acquired through Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Lands for Industrial Purposes Act or through private negotiation. The compensation arrived at under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act is Rs 1,549.24 crore and for settlement under private negotiations is Rs 1,822.45 crore.

Apart from the airport, the land is being acquired for building approach road from NH-48, a peripheral road, and for resettlement and rehabilitation. The project would impact 1,005 households and each family would get a 285 sq.ft house under rehabilitation scheme.

Rs 25k grant will be provided to small traders

If the affected families prefer equivalent cost of home in cash in lieu of the constructed property, it will also be offered. The government scheme also includes choice of job for one person from each affected family and one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh or annuity package of Rs 2,000 per month for 20 years with indexation to consumer price index for agricultural labourers. Each affected family will get Rs 3,000 per month for one year from the date of award. Similarly, Rs 50,000 will be provided as transportation cost for shifting of family, building materials, belongings, and cattle.

Similarly, cattle owners and petty shop owners along with artisans and small traders would be provided a grant of Rs 25,000 each. A one-time resettlement allowance of Rs 50,000 will also be provided.

Similarly, the new settlement where the affected families will be rehabilitated will include roads, drains, water supply, places of worship, panchayat office, bus service, toilets, electricity, school, playground, community centre, burial grounds, and ration shops.

G Subramanian, secretary of Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, said that despite holding several rounds of talks with the government, the state has decided to issue the order without consultation. “After hearing about the order, I went to the Kancheepuram collectorate. The G.O. dated October 31 was shared with us only after we confronted them. We staged a dharna and were arrested,” he said.

Of the 1,005 families estimated to be affected by the project, 650 are from Ekanapuram. “We are losing our farm lands. We haven’t thought about rehabilitation as we have not recovered from the shock yet,” said Subramanian.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday gave administrative sanction for acquiring 2,325 hectares (5,746 acres) in Parandur-A and 19 other villages in Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks for constructing a new Greenfield Airport. The move sparked anger among Ekanapuram villagers who were holding protests against the project for the past many months. About 13 of them, who sat on a dharna in front of the Kancheepuram collectorate on Friday, were arrested and released after a few hours. “We will ratchet up our agitation,” the villagers said. According to the government order, of the total area to be acquired, 1,527 hectares (3,774 acres) is patta land and 798 hectares (1,972 acres) is government land. The land would be acquired through Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Lands for Industrial Purposes Act or through private negotiation. The compensation arrived at under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act is Rs 1,549.24 crore and for settlement under private negotiations is Rs 1,822.45 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from the airport, the land is being acquired for building approach road from NH-48, a peripheral road, and for resettlement and rehabilitation. The project would impact 1,005 households and each family would get a 285 sq.ft house under rehabilitation scheme. Rs 25k grant will be provided to small traders If the affected families prefer equivalent cost of home in cash in lieu of the constructed property, it will also be offered. The government scheme also includes choice of job for one person from each affected family and one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh or annuity package of Rs 2,000 per month for 20 years with indexation to consumer price index for agricultural labourers. Each affected family will get Rs 3,000 per month for one year from the date of award. Similarly, Rs 50,000 will be provided as transportation cost for shifting of family, building materials, belongings, and cattle. Similarly, cattle owners and petty shop owners along with artisans and small traders would be provided a grant of Rs 25,000 each. A one-time resettlement allowance of Rs 50,000 will also be provided. Similarly, the new settlement where the affected families will be rehabilitated will include roads, drains, water supply, places of worship, panchayat office, bus service, toilets, electricity, school, playground, community centre, burial grounds, and ration shops. G Subramanian, secretary of Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, said that despite holding several rounds of talks with the government, the state has decided to issue the order without consultation. “After hearing about the order, I went to the Kancheepuram collectorate. The G.O. dated October 31 was shared with us only after we confronted them. We staged a dharna and were arrested,” he said. Of the 1,005 families estimated to be affected by the project, 650 are from Ekanapuram. “We are losing our farm lands. We haven’t thought about rehabilitation as we have not recovered from the shock yet,” said Subramanian. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp