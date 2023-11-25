Two engg students, tea-stall worker arrested for ragging in Kovai college

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police arrested two final-year students of a private engineering college near Sulur, and a tea stall worker, for allegedly ragging and assaulting an 18-year-old second-year student. The arrested were identified as final-year students Muthukumar (21), Gogul (21), and Dhanapal (25), a staff at a tea shop.

According to police, second-year BE (Mechatronics) student S Akhilesh (18) is a native of Pethanaickenpatti in Salem district who stayed in the college hostel, along with 12 others. On Wednesday, around 4.30 pm, third-year students Kural Iniyan, Aravind, Muthukumar and Gokul warned second-year students not to wear thread on their wrist (Kappu Kayiru), to tuck-in full sleeve shirt, not to sit cross-legged and give respect to seniors.

While they were giving the instructions, Akhilesh reportedly moved away from the hostel, which allegedly angered them. On Thursday evening, after college, a group of senior students took the 12 juniors to a rental room behind the Sulur new bus stand, which belongs to the final year student Venkatesh and allegedly warned them for disobeying their orders.

Muthukumar and Gokul then took Akilesh on a bike to Dhanapal’s room where the three allegedly assaulted and abused him verbally, police said. “The three issued life threat to Akilesh, damaged his mobile phone and wristwatch. Akhilesh lodged a complaint against the three with Sulur police on Thursday night and a case was booked under various sections.

Based on the investigation, police arrested the suspects on Friday and remanded them in prison,” said police sources. This is the second ragging incident in a private engineering college in the district this month. On November 8, Peelamedu police arrested seven students for allegedly ragging and harassing a second-year student.

