DMK ministers cowards, post tweet & delete later: K Annamalai

In response to a question about the row over Governor RN Ravi withholding bills, Annamalai said Ravi did not give assent to only those bills that hardly affected the administration.

TN BJP president K Annamalai in Hyderabad | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday said the party will face the 2024 election with the support of the people, and that the list of candidates will be released by March next year. Addressing reporters in Madurai, Annamalai said the DMK ministers are full of cowards, including Mano Thangaraj, who posted a tweet only to delete it later.

“Thanaraj has never responded to questions pertaining to the reduction in fat percentage in milk and stopping the sale of standardised milk. State Law Minister S Regupathy was unable to draft an effective bill to ban online gambling,” he said. In response to a question about the row over Governor RN Ravi withholding bills, Annamalai said Ravi did not give assent to only those bills that hardly affected the administration.

Annamalai also urged CM MK Stalin to take action against DMK members engaging in offences. “I won’t stop taking action against party functionary RK Suresh. DMK ministers are looting public money and are facing raids. No party can vouch for their functionaries,” he said, adding that if BJP comes to power, it would use temple money for the development of schools located nearby. Earlier, Annamalai took part in the third edition of YI Madurai, Evolve 2023.

