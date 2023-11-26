Home States Tamil Nadu

Literally 'at sea': Four years since mishap, compensation still eludes this Tamil Nadu seafarer

The board submitted its report to the court, declaring Kumar as having 60% disability and unfit for sea service in any capacity.

Published: 26th November 2023

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than four years after undergoing a spinal surgery following a fall at the engine room of Singapore-flagged vessel MT Torm Timothy, seafarer Kesava Sasi Kumar is still struggling to get compensation from ship owners.

Kesava Sasi Kumar

Running from pillar to post to get a medical certificate after he was termed ‘medically unfit’ by company doctor in Durban in South Africa and later by a doctor approved by director general of shipping, Kumar was denied the ‘unfit’ or ‘fit for sea’ certificate. An unfit for sea certificate is crucial to get the compensation.

With unending medical issues, deteriorating health conditions with no source of income to meet medical expenditures and daily expenses, Kumar approached the Madras High Court. A medical board was constituted following the court's direction. The board submitted its report to the court, declaring Kumar as having 60% disability and unfit for sea service in any capacity.

Following the order passed by the court in April 2023, Kumar had written to the deputy director general of shipping (Crew) to help him get his compensation, as the director general of shipping is responsible for the safety of seafarers.“After a three-year struggle, I got a certificate that I am medically unfit. Now I face an uphill task to get compensation from the shipping company,” said Kumar.

P Muthusamy, an advocate, said, “The seafarer should not be put to misery. The director general of shipping should intervene.” Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan when contacted by TNIE said the issue will be examined by the official concerned.

