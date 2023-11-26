Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate raids sand quarry owners

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/DINDIGUL: The Enforcement Directorate raided the residences of two sand quarry contractors in connection with an irregularities case in Pudukkottai and Dindigul on Saturday.

Following alleged irregularities in sand quarries in Pudukkottai last month, the ED conducted a raid in certain locations associated with contractors S Ramachandran, from Muthupattinam, and Karikalan, of Kulathiranpattu, over three days.

On Saturday, the ED raided the residences of both individuals and concluded the checks in the afternoon. It is to be noted that in September, the ED raided the residences of K Rathinam and his relative in connection to a sand mining case, and officials are said to have seized documents.

