Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate raids sand quarry owners

Following alleged irregularities in sand quarries in Pudukkottai last month, the ED conducted a raid in certain locations.

Published: 26th November 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate-ED-Raids

The Directorate of Enforcement. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/DINDIGUL: The Enforcement Directorate raided the residences of two sand quarry contractors in connection with an irregularities case in Pudukkottai and Dindigul on Saturday.

Following alleged irregularities in sand quarries in Pudukkottai last month, the ED conducted a raid in certain locations associated with contractors S Ramachandran, from Muthupattinam, and Karikalan, of Kulathiranpattu, over three days.

On Saturday, the ED raided the residences of both individuals and concluded the checks in the afternoon. It is to be noted that in September, the ED raided the residences of K Rathinam and his relative in connection to a sand mining case, and officials are said to have seized documents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Raid sand quarry mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp