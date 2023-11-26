Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Private fertiliser traders illegally hoard fertilisers, allege Vilathikulam farmers

The farmers further alleged that cooperative societies were short of fertilizer stocks and urged the government to streamline the trade.

Published: 26th November 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chemical Fertilisers

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers of Vilathikulam alleged that fertilizers including urea and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) are being illegally hoarded by private traders in a bid to artificially increase demand and escalate prices in the cultivation season.

"In Vilathikulam, private traders sell a bag of 45 kg urea, originally priced at MRP Rs 266.5, at a cost of Rs 380 to Rs 450, whereas a 46 kg DAP, priced at MRP Rs 1350, is sold for  Rs 1650 to Rs 1800. They neither use Point of Sale (POS) machines for the trade, despite being mandated by the state government, nor provide receipts," said Ramesh, a farmer from Puliyankulam.

The farmers further alleged that cooperative societies were short of fertilizer stocks and urged the government to streamline the trade.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers illegally hoarded fertilizers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp