Tamil Nadu: Private fertiliser traders illegally hoard fertilisers, allege Vilathikulam farmers

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers of Vilathikulam alleged that fertilizers including urea and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) are being illegally hoarded by private traders in a bid to artificially increase demand and escalate prices in the cultivation season.

"In Vilathikulam, private traders sell a bag of 45 kg urea, originally priced at MRP Rs 266.5, at a cost of Rs 380 to Rs 450, whereas a 46 kg DAP, priced at MRP Rs 1350, is sold for Rs 1650 to Rs 1800. They neither use Point of Sale (POS) machines for the trade, despite being mandated by the state government, nor provide receipts," said Ramesh, a farmer from Puliyankulam.

The farmers further alleged that cooperative societies were short of fertilizer stocks and urged the government to streamline the trade.

