Thaliku Thangam scheme beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu get their assistance

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan handed over marriage assistance, including Rs 1.37 crore worth of gold, for 'thali' and Rs 1 crore worth of financial assistance to 300 women from financially weaker sections during an event held at the Collectorate.

Speaking to TNIE, minister Jeevan said that the government has sanctioned Rs 219.67 crore for four marriage assistance schemes like E V R Maniammaiyar Ninaivu Poor Widow's Daughter's Marriage Assistance Scheme, Annai Teresa Orphan Girl Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme, Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Inter-caste Marriage Scheme, and Dr Dharmambal Ammaiyar Memorial Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme.

This, she said, will benefit 24,935 people across the state, including 788 in Thoothukudi, who are waiting to receive the assistance since 2019. No funds were allocated during the AIADMK regime, between 2019 and 2021, she said. As a part of marriage assistance schemes, the Tamil Nadu government provides Rs 25,000 cash with one sovereign gold for thali to girls who have completed Classes 10 and 12, and Rs 50,000 with one sovereign gold for thali to graduates. The minister affirmed that the funds and gold for thali will be allocated every year.

She further said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin rolled out the 'Puthumai Penn scheme' in 2022 to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to girl students from government schools pursuing higher education." The minister added that the CM has been giving special attention to girl students encouraging them to pursue higher studies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan handed over marriage assistance, including Rs 1.37 crore worth of gold, for 'thali' and Rs 1 crore worth of financial assistance to 300 women from financially weaker sections during an event held at the Collectorate. Speaking to TNIE, minister Jeevan said that the government has sanctioned Rs 219.67 crore for four marriage assistance schemes like E V R Maniammaiyar Ninaivu Poor Widow's Daughter's Marriage Assistance Scheme, Annai Teresa Orphan Girl Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme, Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Inter-caste Marriage Scheme, and Dr Dharmambal Ammaiyar Memorial Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme. This, she said, will benefit 24,935 people across the state, including 788 in Thoothukudi, who are waiting to receive the assistance since 2019. No funds were allocated during the AIADMK regime, between 2019 and 2021, she said. As a part of marriage assistance schemes, the Tamil Nadu government provides Rs 25,000 cash with one sovereign gold for thali to girls who have completed Classes 10 and 12, and Rs 50,000 with one sovereign gold for thali to graduates. The minister affirmed that the funds and gold for thali will be allocated every year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She further said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin rolled out the 'Puthumai Penn scheme' in 2022 to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to girl students from government schools pursuing higher education." The minister added that the CM has been giving special attention to girl students encouraging them to pursue higher studies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp