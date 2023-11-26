TN: Aryilaur farmers, who gave land for govt cement plant's mining expansion, oppose public hearing for fear of losing revised compensation  

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Fearing a public hearing scheduled this week over a government cement plant’s mine expansion would further dim their prospects of receiving revised compensation, farmers of Ariyalur taluk who parted with their lands to the company earlier oppose the conduct of any such meetings until they are paid.

As part of limestone mining expansion, the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited plant at Kayarlabath in 1996 acquired about 1,000 acres of land from around 300 farmers in the villages of Pudupalayam, Nerinchikorai, Kattupringiyam, Veliprinkiyam, Naikarpalayam, Srinivasapuram and Thamaraikulam in Ariyalur taluk.

Complaining that the compensation that ranged from Rs 250 to Rs 300 per cent of land was inadequate, they moved the district court, sources said. Following a succession of hearings on separate petitions moved over the years on the issue, the court this year, too, ruled in favour of the farmers and ordered the plant to pay a compensation ranging from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 per cent along with interest accrued from the year of acquisition till date. The cement plant, however, appealed against it in the Madras High Court where the hearing is under way. Against this backdrop, the cement plant as part of further mine expansion called for a public hearing in June.

After objections, Collector J Anne Mary Swarna deferred it. The plant management, however, has moved again for the meeting, this time on November 28 at a private hall in Vilangudi. Learning of this, farmers submitted a petition against holding it, with the collector at a recent public grievance meeting. S Muruganandham, a farmer of Nerinchikorai, said, "Talks have been held thrice among farmers, the revenue department and the cement plant management over the issue. The plant aims to only hold meetings without releasing compensation. As we did not cooperate, this time it decided to hold the meeting at a place 8 km away from our village." "We have no objection to them holding the meeting and going for expansion after they have compensated us," he added.

Another farmer, S Sengamalam, said, "I gave away my land to the plant and now earn as a labourer. Our livelihoods have been completely affected in the past 25 years without proper compensation and us not cultivating." When contacted, Ariyalur MLA and advocate for the aggrieved farmers K Chinnappa said the court verdict on the matter is awaited. “My opinion, however, is that there is no harm to the landowners with the conduct of this meeting." Attempts to reach the collector for comment went in vain.

