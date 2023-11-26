'We shake hands, but in reality, where is equality?', asks Thol Thirumavalavan; warns Indian Constitution under threat

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Alluding to the BJP, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that the party pretends to not be against the Indian Constitution and BR Ambedkar, but the Constitution has come under threat in their regime.

Thirumavalavan was addressing an awareness programme on the Indian Constitution, organised by Nambikkai Arakattalai in World Tamil Sangam in Madurai, where he said that although former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was known for the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the Emergency period, we can't forget her efforts to including the words — Socialist, Secular and Integrity — in the Preamble of the Constitution.

"We might shake hands with everyone, but in reality, equality is absent at the grassroots. Equality is not about providing a seat in the front row, but ensuring equal opportunities for all. They (referring to the BJP) are damaging all aspects of the Indian Constitution," he said. Thirumavalavan further stated the Sanatana Dharma contradicts the Constitution. Madurai Corporation Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan, SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak, and others were present at the event.

