Details of beneficiaries availing free travel in government buses being collected: TN minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Sunday said social and economic details of beneficiaries availing free travel in government buses are being collected as part of a survey conducted by the state planning commission. The purpose of the survey is to enhance the scheme, he said.

On Saturday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami opposed the collection of personal details from women travellers on government buses. In response, Sivasankar emphasised that the scheme has garnered huge support from women across the state, with approximately 47 lakh women availing the free service daily.

Since the scheme’s inception, several lakh free trips have been completed. Patronage of women in public transport undertakings increased from 40% to 69 % after introduction of the scheme. Sivasankar said Palaniswami is trying to paint a false picture of the scheme which will be unsuccessful.

