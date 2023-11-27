Home States Tamil Nadu

Eco-friendly celebration at Poorikudisai in Tamil Nadu

At least 300 people including villagers and palm plantation workers lit Maavoli lamps on Sunday.

Published: 27th November 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The village of Poorikudisai in the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai region engaged in celebrating Karthigai Deepam in an eco-friendly manner, using lamps made of palm fronds, called Maavoli. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Amid concerns of increased pollution stemming from crackers this festive season, the village of Poorikudisai in the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai region engaged in celebrating Karthigai Deepam in an eco-friendly manner, using lamps made of palm fronds, called Maavoli. At least 300 people including villagers and palm plantation workers lit Maavoli lamps on Sunday.

“Every year we light up Maavoli lamps following the local folktale saying that it was a Maavoli that was originally dedicated to Lord Shiva during Karthigai Deepam,” said K Deepak (31), a palm plantation worker from the village.

Moreover, the palm lamps are cheaper than the usual terracotta lamps used during the festival, say residents. Additionally, the palm lamps do not use oil, light emanates from the burning embers of plant fibre. “Maavoli lamps burn for nearly 10 minutes at a stretch and costs around `15-20,” S Savitha (35), a resident, added.

