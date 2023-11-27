Ganja smuggling attempt busted near Ramanathapuram, 100 kg seized
RAMANATHAPURAM: In a joint operation, Marine and Thondi police busted a ganja smuggling attempt near Thondi on Sunday. Based on a tip off, the officials carried out raids at Thondi coastal areas and seized three bundles of ganja weighing 100 kg.
When the police arrived at MR Pattinam near Thondi, a group of people fled the scene abandoning the contraband on the shore. Though the officials attempted to apprehend the miscreants, they could not be traced. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Local sources claimed that smuggling activities have increased in Thondi region, and a major contraband of ganja, to be smuggled into Sri Lanka, was seized near Manalmelkudi recently. Police also warned of penal action against those involved in smuggling activities.