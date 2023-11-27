Governor won’t interfere if non-controversial bills are passed: Jharkhand Governor

By Express News Service

SALEM: The primary duty of a governor is to protect the Constitution. It is the duty of governors to hold assent to unconstitutional bills and seek the opinion of Supreme Court and attorney general, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said.

Speaking to media persons in Salem on Sunday, he said, “There is no doubt that chief ministers run the government in a state. But the Constitution does not empower them to do whatever they want. State governments should pass bills without any controversial aspects. Governors will not interfere if they do so and support such governments.

But the environment in Tamil Nadu is different. Here some people insist on the release of bomb blast case convicts and the state government passed a bill regarding it. Should not the governor question this, what else is that post for?” Radhakrishnan said.

On the comments made by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said, “The DMK should quit the Congress alliance first if it wants to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. Before Udhayanidhi, several people, including Mughal kings, tried to eradicate it and failed. Can Udhayanidhi eradicate it? If he wants to do so, the DMK must quit INDIA alliance.” Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan offered prayers at the Kottai Mariamman temple.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SALEM: The primary duty of a governor is to protect the Constitution. It is the duty of governors to hold assent to unconstitutional bills and seek the opinion of Supreme Court and attorney general, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said. Speaking to media persons in Salem on Sunday, he said, “There is no doubt that chief ministers run the government in a state. But the Constitution does not empower them to do whatever they want. State governments should pass bills without any controversial aspects. Governors will not interfere if they do so and support such governments. But the environment in Tamil Nadu is different. Here some people insist on the release of bomb blast case convicts and the state government passed a bill regarding it. Should not the governor question this, what else is that post for?” Radhakrishnan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the comments made by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said, “The DMK should quit the Congress alliance first if it wants to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. Before Udhayanidhi, several people, including Mughal kings, tried to eradicate it and failed. Can Udhayanidhi eradicate it? If he wants to do so, the DMK must quit INDIA alliance.” Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan offered prayers at the Kottai Mariamman temple. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp