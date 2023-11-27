Meet Kovai's woman of letters

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On March 8 which is celebrated as International Women's day, M Kiruthika Palaniswamy (36). from Gandhimanagar near Peelamedu, shot off her first letter to the PM in Tamil, seeking him to reduce the price of LPG from Rs 1200. Her latest and 264th consecutive letter, posted on November 26, urged him to raise awareness among citizens about their responsibilities.

Kiruthika, a house wife, said "I wanted to do something for the welfare of the common man. So, I started taking the difficulties faced by the common man to the PM through letters. I have got acknowledgement and many times, PMO staff contacted me related to the letters."

She adds,"I was happy after PM reduced LPG price by Rs 200 in August as I have raised the issue." Through her letters, she has sought the PM to ban online rummy and to implement 33 per cent women's quota along with global issues like seeking India's intervention to stop the war between Israel and Palestine. Her husband Palaniswamy works in TANGEDCO, and their PK Pranavika had donated her savings of `1615 to the Tamil Nadu government during Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

