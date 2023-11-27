Home States Tamil Nadu

Meet Kovai's woman of letters

Kiruthika, a house wife, said "I wanted to do something for the welfare of the common man. So, I started taking the difficulties faced by the common man to the PM through letters."

Published: 27th November 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

M Kiruthika Palaniswamy latest and 264th consecutive letter, urged the PM to raise awareness among citizens about their responsibilities.

M Kiruthika Palaniswamy latest and 264th consecutive letter, urged the PM to raise awareness among citizens about their responsibilities.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On March 8 which is celebrated as International Women's day, M Kiruthika Palaniswamy  (36). from Gandhimanagar near Peelamedu, shot off her first letter to the PM in Tamil, seeking him to reduce the price of LPG from Rs 1200. Her latest and 264th consecutive letter, posted on November 26, urged him to raise awareness among citizens about their responsibilities.

Kiruthika, a house wife, said "I wanted to do something for the welfare of the common man. So, I started taking the difficulties faced by the common man to the PM through letters. I have got acknowledgement and many times, PMO staff contacted me related to the letters."

She adds,"I was happy after PM reduced LPG price by Rs 200 in August as I have raised the issue." Through her letters, she has sought the PM to ban online rummy and to implement 33 per cent women's quota along with global issues like seeking India's intervention to stop the war between Israel and Palestine. Her husband Palaniswamy works in TANGEDCO, and their PK Pranavika had donated her savings of `1615 to the Tamil Nadu government during Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's day Kiruthika Palaniswamy   Price rise LPG Gas Women's quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp