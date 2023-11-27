Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem youth wing conference will be a precursor to 2024 LS poll: KN Nehru

Highlighting the possible candidates for the general election, Stalin said candidates would be announced based on the possibility of winning.

Published: 27th November 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

KN Nehru

KN Nehru. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK’s principal secretary and coordinator of youth wing’s second state-level conference, KN Nehru, expressed optimism that the upcoming youth wing conference scheduled in Salem on December 17 will serve as a precursor to the 2024 general election.

A meeting of the party’s district secretaries presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin was convened on Sunday to discuss arrangements and coordination for the Salem conference. Stalin urged the district secretaries to guarantee substantial participation of youth from their respective districts in the event.

Speaking about the participation of cadre, sources among those who attended the meeting, told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “The district secretaries should ensure the participation of at least 1,000 youths from every Assembly constituency.” 

Highlighting the possible candidates for the general election, Stalin said candidates would be announced based on the possibility of winning. The leadership would take care of the alliance and seat sharing with alliance partners, the chief minister added.

Talking to reporters, Nehru said,” We are working towards ensuring the participation of at least five lakh youths from the state. The success of the Salem conference will be reflected in the 2024 poll results. The youth wing conference will be a curtain raiser for the outcome of the general election.”

Nehru also outlined the conference’s agenda, detailing that the party’s deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi, would inaugurate the event by hoisting the party flag. It would be followed by the opening of the conference hall. Stalin would deliver a special address.

On Sunday evening, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin convened a meeting with youth wing functionaries at the wing’s headquarters. According to sources, he told the functionaries to take maximum effort and spread awareness of the Dravidian movement and its achievements among youth and ensure their participation in the Salem conference.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Salem KN Nehru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp