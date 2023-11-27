Salem youth wing conference will be a precursor to 2024 LS poll: KN Nehru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s principal secretary and coordinator of youth wing’s second state-level conference, KN Nehru, expressed optimism that the upcoming youth wing conference scheduled in Salem on December 17 will serve as a precursor to the 2024 general election.

A meeting of the party’s district secretaries presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin was convened on Sunday to discuss arrangements and coordination for the Salem conference. Stalin urged the district secretaries to guarantee substantial participation of youth from their respective districts in the event.

Speaking about the participation of cadre, sources among those who attended the meeting, told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “The district secretaries should ensure the participation of at least 1,000 youths from every Assembly constituency.”

Highlighting the possible candidates for the general election, Stalin said candidates would be announced based on the possibility of winning. The leadership would take care of the alliance and seat sharing with alliance partners, the chief minister added.

Talking to reporters, Nehru said,” We are working towards ensuring the participation of at least five lakh youths from the state. The success of the Salem conference will be reflected in the 2024 poll results. The youth wing conference will be a curtain raiser for the outcome of the general election.”

Nehru also outlined the conference’s agenda, detailing that the party’s deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi, would inaugurate the event by hoisting the party flag. It would be followed by the opening of the conference hall. Stalin would deliver a special address.

On Sunday evening, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin convened a meeting with youth wing functionaries at the wing’s headquarters. According to sources, he told the functionaries to take maximum effort and spread awareness of the Dravidian movement and its achievements among youth and ensure their participation in the Salem conference.

