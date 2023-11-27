Tamil Nadu: Naan Mudhalvan website to be outsourced 

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the nodal agency for skill development in the state, will soon outsource the operation and maintenance of the Naan Mudhalvan website to increase its efficiency and make it more user-friendly. The platform enables youth of the state to develop their soft as well as industry-relevant skills.

The private party undertaking the website’s operations will study and analyse its architecture, framework and tools. Following this, the website will be upgraded to a content-rich, customised, dynamic, theme-based, high-performing and secured web portal. The website will be then audited through Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) to ensure the guidelines for Indian government website compliance. TNSDC will take care of the hardware infrastructure.

At present, students can upskill themselves through courses on personality development, entrepreneurship, personal finance and learning foreign languages on the website. On the core skills side, one can access courses about industry-relevant skills on new and emerging technologies, provided free of cost. They can also access the psychometric tests available on the portal that enable both the students as well as the employers to assess the capabilities of a person to match their talent with relevant job opportunities in the industry.

Naan Mudhalvan, the pet project of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was started to address the skill gaps in students in accordance with the industry requirements. It aims to make the students industry-ready and increase their employability.

Under the programme, career and academic counselling is also provided to students in educational institutions. During the past five years, TNSDC has trained 3.7 lakh youth across the state.

