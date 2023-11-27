Home States Tamil Nadu

Three students die as car rams truck near Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu

The police said, five people were traveling in a car from Bengaluru to Krishnagiri on Sunday morning. At Koneripalli, a lorry which was heading to Krishnagiri, suddenly tried to halt.

KRISHNAGIRI: Three college students died in a road accident near Shoolagiri on Sunday. The deceased were identified as M Santhosh Kumar (22) of Tiruchy, R Tamilanban (22) of Salem and R Naren Yashwanth (19) of Tiruppur. All three are studying in private arts and law colleges in Bengaluru.

The police said, five people were traveling in a car from Bengaluru to Krishnagiri on Sunday morning. At Koneripalli, a lorry which was heading to Krishnagiri, suddenly tried to halt. The car that was following the lorry rammed it.

Three people died on the spot while two others — S Saswin (23) of Salem and S Sarvin Isaac (22) of Tiruchy suffered injuries. They were taken to Government Krishnagiri MCH and referred to private hospitals in Bengaluru. Shoolagiri police initiated a probe.

