Three students die as car rams truck near Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three college students died in a road accident near Shoolagiri on Sunday. The deceased were identified as M Santhosh Kumar (22) of Tiruchy, R Tamilanban (22) of Salem and R Naren Yashwanth (19) of Tiruppur. All three are studying in private arts and law colleges in Bengaluru.

The police said, five people were traveling in a car from Bengaluru to Krishnagiri on Sunday morning. At Koneripalli, a lorry which was heading to Krishnagiri, suddenly tried to halt. The car that was following the lorry rammed it.

Three people died on the spot while two others — S Saswin (23) of Salem and S Sarvin Isaac (22) of Tiruchy suffered injuries. They were taken to Government Krishnagiri MCH and referred to private hospitals in Bengaluru. Shoolagiri police initiated a probe.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: Three college students died in a road accident near Shoolagiri on Sunday. The deceased were identified as M Santhosh Kumar (22) of Tiruchy, R Tamilanban (22) of Salem and R Naren Yashwanth (19) of Tiruppur. All three are studying in private arts and law colleges in Bengaluru. The police said, five people were traveling in a car from Bengaluru to Krishnagiri on Sunday morning. At Koneripalli, a lorry which was heading to Krishnagiri, suddenly tried to halt. The car that was following the lorry rammed it. Three people died on the spot while two others — S Saswin (23) of Salem and S Sarvin Isaac (22) of Tiruchy suffered injuries. They were taken to Government Krishnagiri MCH and referred to private hospitals in Bengaluru. Shoolagiri police initiated a probe.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp