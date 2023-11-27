Three wild elephants electrocuted to death over weekend in western districts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

ERODE/KRISHNAGIRI: Three wild elephants were electrocuted to death in western Tamil Nadu over the weekend. Another wild elephant died on Sunday due to complications while delivering a calf. On Sunday, a 10-year-old female elephant was found electrocuted at Thavarakarai village near Denkanikottai on private land owned by S Narayanan, an AIADMK councillor in the Hosur Municipal Corporation.

The patta land is close to the Noganur reserved forest, from which a herd of elephants emerged and raided crops at Thavarakarai. In the wee hours of Sunday, the female elephant got separated from the herd and is believed to have been electrocuted after biting an insulated cable wire connected to a borewell motor. Forest, revenue and electricity board officials visited the spot and questioned the owner of the land.

In Chikkali forest range in Erode district, a 35-year-old female elephant was electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence at a farm. “Frontline staff of the Chikkalli forest range were on routine patrol early on Sunday.

They found the elephant dead near a private farm in the Iggalur area and informed forest officials, who conducted an investigation,” an official said. “The fence was electrified Saturday night. The elephant might have gone to eat crops early on Sunday and made contact with the fence then.”

Farm owner questioned regarding elephant death

District Forest Officer R Sudhakar said, “The farm owner is being investigated in connection with the incident.” On Saturday, a 50-year-old male elephant was electrocuted at Burgur forest range in Erode district. Meanwhile, at Jawlagiri forest range, a female elephant, aged around 30, was found dead. Forest staff said it had died due to complications while giving birth to a calf in Ulibenda north beat. Forest staff are caring for the elephant calf and plan to shift it to Iyyur forest in Denkanikottai forest range.

Jumbo deaths

As of Sept 2023, forest department data showed that 51 wild elephants had died in the state. From 2010, 77 wild elephants have died of electro-cution in the state

