TN: Court releases nursing student on bail after she was arrested for stealing jewels to pay fees; 'parents so far spent Rs 8 lakh for her studies'

COIMBATORE: Kottur police arrested a 22-year-old girl who is pursuing a nursing degree for allegedly stealing 14 sovereigns of gold jewels from her relative’s house to pay college fees. The court took a considerate view and released her on bail, since she committed the crime to continue education.

According to police, the Madurai girl stayed in her grand aunt’s (grandmother’s sister) house at Pethanayakkanur in Pollachi for two years before shifting to the hostel of a private nursing college on Pollachi-Coimbatore road this year. The family has so far spent around Rs 8 lakh for her studies. Also, the grandaunt was planning to marry the girl to her son after she completed the course, police said.

On September 17, the girl went to her grandaunt’s house. After spending some days with them, the girl returned to the hostel. On November 4, the family found out that gold jewels weighing 14 sovereigns from the almirah were missing and lodged a police complaint stating they suspected the girl. Kottur police booked a case under section 379 of IPC and held an inquiry with her during which she allegedly confessed to stealing the jewels.

“Last month, she pledged the jewels with two friends and got Rs 2 lakh each from them to pay the final year fees. She tried to retrieve the jewels by accumulating money and planned to replace them before anyone found them missing. On Saturday we arrested the girl and she was set free by the Judicial Magistrate of the Pollachi JM I Court on his own bail, as she committed the theft only for the studies,” said a police officer.

Court releases her on bail

