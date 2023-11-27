Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Ramanathapuram district collector suspends official for ill-treating disabled woman vendor

The official allegedly used foul language while talking to the woman and a video clip of the verbal duel went viral on social media.

Published: 27th November 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Chandran

District collector Vishnu Chandran (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Following complaints about an executive official near Sayalkudi allegedly ill-treating a disabled woman and using foul language against her, the district collector on Sunday issued an order suspending the person. 

Sources said M Sekar, is serving as executive official in Sayalkudi block. He recently got into a verbal duel with a street vendor who had put up a shop in a weekly market on the land owned by the town panchayat.

The official allegedly used foul language while talking to the woman and a video clip of the verbal duel went viral on social media. Based on the complaints received, district collector Vishnu Chandran issued an order suspending Sekar on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

