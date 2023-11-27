TN: Ramanathapuram district collector suspends official for ill-treating disabled woman vendor

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Following complaints about an executive official near Sayalkudi allegedly ill-treating a disabled woman and using foul language against her, the district collector on Sunday issued an order suspending the person.

Sources said M Sekar, is serving as executive official in Sayalkudi block. He recently got into a verbal duel with a street vendor who had put up a shop in a weekly market on the land owned by the town panchayat.

The official allegedly used foul language while talking to the woman and a video clip of the verbal duel went viral on social media. Based on the complaints received, district collector Vishnu Chandran issued an order suspending Sekar on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

