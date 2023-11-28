Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP functionaries demand dismissal of Tirunelveli corporation council

Further, councillors publicly accused the mayor of collecting bribes and shared clips of their allegations on social media, protesters said.

Published: 28th November 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tirunelveli corporation

Tirunelveli corporation (Facebook)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Functionaries of the BJP, led by party district president Daya Sankar, staged a protest in Vannarpettai on Monday, demanding the dismissal of Tirunelveli corporation council, and accused the mayor and councillors of corruption. They alleged that no developmental activities were carried out in the wards due to the dispute between Mayor PM Saravanan and councillors over 'sharing kickbacks' collected from contractors.

"Demanding their share of kickbacks from the mayor, the councillors had refrained from attending a council meeting, organised a day prior to Deepavali. They agreed to attend only after holding hour-long talks. The voters have lost hope in this council and its continuation is a mockery of democracy. Hence, the state government should dismiss it," said protesters.

Further, councillors publicly accused the mayor of collecting bribes and shared clips of their allegations on social media, protesters said. Whereas, the BJP functionaries raised slogans condemning the act of the mayor and councillors, and listed the issues faced by the residents of the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daya Sankar Protest corruption Tirunelveli corporation council Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp