BJP functionaries demand dismissal of Tirunelveli corporation council

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Functionaries of the BJP, led by party district president Daya Sankar, staged a protest in Vannarpettai on Monday, demanding the dismissal of Tirunelveli corporation council, and accused the mayor and councillors of corruption. They alleged that no developmental activities were carried out in the wards due to the dispute between Mayor PM Saravanan and councillors over 'sharing kickbacks' collected from contractors.



"Demanding their share of kickbacks from the mayor, the councillors had refrained from attending a council meeting, organised a day prior to Deepavali. They agreed to attend only after holding hour-long talks. The voters have lost hope in this council and its continuation is a mockery of democracy. Hence, the state government should dismiss it," said protesters.



Further, councillors publicly accused the mayor of collecting bribes and shared clips of their allegations on social media, protesters said. Whereas, the BJP functionaries raised slogans condemning the act of the mayor and councillors, and listed the issues faced by the residents of the city.

