Complaint against constable in Tamil Nadu for bid to kill wife, child

THOOTHUKUDI: A 23-year-old woman submitted a petition with Collector G Lakshmipathy on Monday, seeking protection for herself and her child, and action against her estranged husband, who allegedly tried to kill them. The petitioner R Mariselvi was married to police constable M Tamilalagan.



Mariselvi and Tamilalagan got married on August 20, 2021. The constable, however, deserted her six months later, suspecting Mariselvi of infidelity. Mariselvi now lives alone with her child Pratyangara at Perungulam. The constable also moved a divorce petition at Kovilpatti court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 19.

Meanwhile, the family court in Srivaikuntam, while hearing Mariselvi's petition, ordered the constable to provide her with a monthly alimony of` 6,000. Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings, Thamilalagan got married to another woman from Alwarthirunagari on November 23, and kept details about his first marriage under wraps, alleged Mariselvi.



She added that Thamilalagan had threatened Mariselvi's family not to rake up the issue, and said that she had learnt of Thamilalagan hiring henchmen to kill her and her baby. Thus, Mariselvi sought protection and registered a case against Tamilalagan for remarrying without her consent with a divorce case pending in the court, and hiding facts, said the petition.



