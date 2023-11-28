Home States Tamil Nadu

Complaint against constable in Tamil Nadu for bid to kill wife, child

Mariselvi and Tamilalagan got married on August 20, 2021. The constable, however, deserted her six months later, suspecting Mariselvi of infidelity. Mariselvi now lives alone with her child.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 23-year-old woman submitted a petition with Collector G Lakshmipathy on Monday, seeking protection for herself and her child, and action against her estranged husband, who allegedly tried to kill them. The petitioner R Mariselvi was married to police constable M Tamilalagan.  

Mariselvi and Tamilalagan got married on August 20, 2021. The constable, however, deserted her six months later, suspecting Mariselvi of infidelity. Mariselvi now lives alone with her child Pratyangara at Perungulam. The constable also moved a divorce petition at Kovilpatti court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 19.

Meanwhile, the family court in Srivaikuntam, while hearing Mariselvi's petition, ordered the constable to provide her with a monthly alimony of` 6,000. Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings, Thamilalagan got married to another woman from Alwarthirunagari on November 23, and kept details about his first marriage under wraps, alleged Mariselvi.

She added that Thamilalagan had threatened Mariselvi's family not to rake up the issue, and said that she had learnt of Thamilalagan hiring henchmen to kill her and her baby. Thus, Mariselvi sought protection and registered a case against Tamilalagan for remarrying without her consent with a divorce case pending in the court, and hiding facts, said the petition.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petition assault Divorce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp