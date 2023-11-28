Congress win in Assembly elections would add strength to INDIA bloc: Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore said the Congress would witness a historical victory in all five states in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the media persons after inspecting a few village panchayats in and around Sivakasi on Monday, the MP said as manufacturing of crackers would not take place for the next few months in the region, MGNREGA works will provide employment opportunities to the people in the region. Regarding the possibility of an increase in the number of days for the people who work under the MGNREGA scheme, MP states that a survey has to be taken on how many people complete the 100 days of work.

"In the field visit carried out on Monday, many people are only getting a maximum of 60 work days due to clerical delays and errors. Steps have to be taken to provide all 100 work days," he said. Responding to the statements from some of the senior politicians in the Congress party, who demand to change the current Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri, Tagore said cadres speaking about the party's inside matters in public is not fair and if they want to convey something, they could address it to the Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. "KS Alagiri is doing well as the party's president in his tenure," he said.

When asked about the 2023 Assembly elections, he said, "Congress will witness a historical victory in all the five states and it will be a boost for the INDIA bloc."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore said the Congress would witness a historical victory in all five states in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the media persons after inspecting a few village panchayats in and around Sivakasi on Monday, the MP said as manufacturing of crackers would not take place for the next few months in the region, MGNREGA works will provide employment opportunities to the people in the region. Regarding the possibility of an increase in the number of days for the people who work under the MGNREGA scheme, MP states that a survey has to be taken on how many people complete the 100 days of work. "In the field visit carried out on Monday, many people are only getting a maximum of 60 work days due to clerical delays and errors. Steps have to be taken to provide all 100 work days," he said. Responding to the statements from some of the senior politicians in the Congress party, who demand to change the current Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri, Tagore said cadres speaking about the party's inside matters in public is not fair and if they want to convey something, they could address it to the Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. "KS Alagiri is doing well as the party's president in his tenure," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about the 2023 Assembly elections, he said, "Congress will witness a historical victory in all the five states and it will be a boost for the INDIA bloc." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp