Corporation to carry out UGD works in south extension areas at Rs 452 crores: Madurai Mayor

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth on Monday announced that underground drainage works (UDG) in the south zone extension areas are to be carried out at an estimate of `452.42 crore. The mayor was attending the council meeting, after which several street vendors staged a protest in front of the corporation office pressing to reopen the Arasaradi market.



The announcement came following a government order (GO) issued on November 22. The project will see the installation of new UGD lines in 23 wards (wards 1 to 19 and 33, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 40) in the north, and 14 wards in the south (wards 41, 84, 89 to 100). A tender will be floated before the works commence. The meeting also witnessed a discussion on the 12 agendas, which included raising road, water, and UGD taxes by 5% for 2023 - 24, which Mayor Indirani approved. AIADMK councillors voiced their opinion against the step and asked the council to reconsider it.



They said several extension areas in the city are yet to get UGD pipelines, which are not mentioned in the package. Responding to this, officials said that the areas in question will also be covered. During the question session, issues around workers allotted to clear UGD blockages came up. The mayor, in response, asked the officials to organise a meeting at their respective wards to depute available workers.



Additionally, the zone one chairperson alleged that several newly installed street lights had exploded causing sparks, and urged the corporation to quality check the lights before installing them. City Corporation Commissioner L Madhubala reiterated the same. Zone five chairperson alleged that some miscreants burnt medical wastes in Vellakkal area. and sought official action. MLA M Boominathan requested corporation officials and the mayor to visit wards and check the status of developmental works.



Further, ward 64 councillors requested the corporation to build a check dam near the Kuruvikaran Salai to revive the Sottathatti channel, which carries water to Vandiyur tank. Ward 62 councillors alleged that the 70-year-old Arasaradi market was recently cleared off by the corporation without proper grounds. As a result, Arasaradi street vendors staged a protest.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Madurai Mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth on Monday announced that underground drainage works (UDG) in the south zone extension areas are to be carried out at an estimate of `452.42 crore. The mayor was attending the council meeting, after which several street vendors staged a protest in front of the corporation office pressing to reopen the Arasaradi market. The announcement came following a government order (GO) issued on November 22. The project will see the installation of new UGD lines in 23 wards (wards 1 to 19 and 33, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 40) in the north, and 14 wards in the south (wards 41, 84, 89 to 100). A tender will be floated before the works commence. The meeting also witnessed a discussion on the 12 agendas, which included raising road, water, and UGD taxes by 5% for 2023 - 24, which Mayor Indirani approved. AIADMK councillors voiced their opinion against the step and asked the council to reconsider it. They said several extension areas in the city are yet to get UGD pipelines, which are not mentioned in the package. Responding to this, officials said that the areas in question will also be covered. During the question session, issues around workers allotted to clear UGD blockages came up. The mayor, in response, asked the officials to organise a meeting at their respective wards to depute available workers. Additionally, the zone one chairperson alleged that several newly installed street lights had exploded causing sparks, and urged the corporation to quality check the lights before installing them. City Corporation Commissioner L Madhubala reiterated the same. Zone five chairperson alleged that some miscreants burnt medical wastes in Vellakkal area. and sought official action. MLA M Boominathan requested corporation officials and the mayor to visit wards and check the status of developmental works. Further, ward 64 councillors requested the corporation to build a check dam near the Kuruvikaran Salai to revive the Sottathatti channel, which carries water to Vandiyur tank. Ward 62 councillors alleged that the 70-year-old Arasaradi market was recently cleared off by the corporation without proper grounds. As a result, Arasaradi street vendors staged a protest. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });