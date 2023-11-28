Home States Tamil Nadu

Dengue cases on the rise in Tamil Nadu, says former CM; less than in AIADMK regime, retorts health minister

In a statement, Palaniswami referred to reports that dengue fever has been spreading fast in Madurai and Pudukottai districts.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 01:05 PM

Dengue

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accusing the government of failing to contain the spread of dengue fever in the state, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the government to organise more fever camps to prevent the spread of infection. 

In a statement, Palaniswami referred to reports that dengue fever has been spreading fast in Madurai and Pudukottai districts. He said the government had neglected his warnings regarding dengue on July 30 and September 29.  Health Minister M Subramanian had ordered fever camps for a few days and turned his attention to other works. 

Talking to reporters, Subramanian said 7,133 dengue cases and 10 deaths have been reported in the state to date from January. Also, 537 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals. The numbers are less when compared to cases and deaths in 2012 and 2017. Subramanian said the state reported 13,204 dengue cases and 66 deaths in 2012, and 23,294 cases and 65 deaths in 2017 when AIADMK was in power.

TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Dengue fever Madurai Pudukottai

