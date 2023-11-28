Farmworker calls for CM Stalin's intervention in land issue

By Express News Service

TENKASI: For the third consecutive week, a 65-year-old farm worker from Therku Kurivikulam petitioned Tankasi Collector D Ravichandran to resolve her land dispute during the grievance redressal meeting at the collectorate on Monday. She urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and resolve the issue immediately.

Mentioning that she had travelled more than 350 km this month to meet officials and even pledged a pair of gold studs for travel and other expenses, N Chellammal alleged that her repeated petitions with various departments have not received proper responses.

Chellammal said, "I own a piece of farmland and taking advantage of some issues in its revenue records, an individual registered 11 cents of this property in his name. The village officer brought this to my notice and asked me to submit a petition to Tirunelveli district administration, which was the headquarters before the bifurcation of Tenkasi. Later, I was asked to approach Tenkasi Collectorate, where I petitioned thrice but to no avail. I was also made to visit taluk, revenue divisional, and sub-registrar offices multiple times," Chellammal said.

Stating that her wage is Rs 250 per day and her husband is bedridden, Chellammal demanded the CM to instruct the concerned officials to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, in another petition, advocate A Mohan alleged that despite the instruction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, Tenkasi Collector D Ravichandran is delaying action against seven local body officials who swindled public money using fake receipts. "I had approached the HC against the collector for 'contempt of court' on October 16.

Even though the court ordered the collector to take action against the erring officials, including the block development officer and Nallur panchayat secretary, Ravichandran hasn't taken any action," he alleged.

Students of Pattpathu and Ayiraperi villages, led by Poorviga Tamilar Viduthalai Katchi's founder S Isaivanan, also submitted a petition demanding to resume the TNSTC bus service to Tenkasi, which was stopped recently.

