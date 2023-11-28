Home States Tamil Nadu

Irular woman sexual harassment: VAO arrested in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Kandachipuram police on Monday arrested a village administrative officer for demanding a bribe and sexual abuse of an Irular woman. 

R Arokiya Baskar Raj, VAO of Nallampalayam, was accused of taking Rs 3,000 for issuing the death certificate of a man to his 28-year-old wife belonging to the Irular community. He subsequently harassed her demanding sexual favours to approve a widow pension. 

The woman filed a complaint to the SP last week along with a CD bearing the audio evidence for her allegations. Following that, Villupuram RDO Shahul Hameed issued  suspension order. Police filed case against Raj on Friday under sections 354 D, 354 A, 384 and 506 (1) of IPC and sections 3 (1) (w) (ii), 3 (2) (va), 3 (2) (vii) and 4 of SC ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. He was arrested on Monday.

