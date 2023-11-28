Kovai librarian receives government award for service

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: V Anandkumar, grade -III, librarian of the Pollachi branch library No. 1, won the Dr S R Ranganathan Best Librarian Award for this year by the Directorate of the Public Libraries functioning under the school education department. He received this award from the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a function held at Mayiladuthurai district recently.

He was selected for this award after evaluating several factors such as increasing members at the library, creating infrastructures and spreading awareness of the importance of book reading among school students. With the support of private individuals, he has done development works in five libraries in Pollachi at a cost of Rs 10.50 lakh.

Anandkumar, a native of Pollachi, told TNIE, “I have been working for 24 years at the five libraries in Pollachi’s surrounding villages. Apart from creating infrastructure development for the libraries, I focused on spreading awareness of the importance of reading books among school students and common people. As a result, more than 1,000 people have joined the libraries.”

Meanwhile, the Selakarachal branch library in Sulur block has received the best library award in the category of strengthening the reader’s library circle in the district. The village library located at Kalampalayam near Perur has received the shield for collecting the donation of `4 lakh through funds from private parties. Using this donation, librarian Hemalatha has created a toilet facility, additional room, etc in the library.

