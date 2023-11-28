LED screens and more buses: Karaikal gets ready for Sani Peyarchi festival

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The district administration is planning to operate shuttle buses, build more toilets and install LED screens at the Dharbaranyeswarar Temple in Thirunallar ahead of the much-anticipated Sani Peyarchi (transition of Saturn) festival, scheduled for December 20.

On Monday, Collector A Kulothungan visited the temple, which is famous for its shrine for Shani, to inspect the arrangements being made. "We are planning to increase the number of toilets from 50 to 150 around the temple.

We are also planning to operate shuttle buses for devotees from the parking area of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute, which is four kilometres from the temple. We have requested more buses from other state transport corporations and trains from the Southern Railways," the collector told TNIE.

According to officials, over 2.5 million devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festival and over two lakh devotees are expected to reach the temple on December 20. As the footfall expected is higher than that of the pandemic year 2020, the administration is also planning three counters for paid darshanam -Rs 300, Rs 600 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Additionally, devotees will be allowed for 'Dharma Dharisanam' (free of cost). "We are also introducing around 12 LED screens around the temple to broadcast the Sani Peyarchi for devotees waiting in queues around the temple," Collector Kulothungan said. Kattalai Thambiran Srila Sri Kanthaswamy Thambiran Swamigal and officials from HRI, police, public works, and rural development departments were present.

