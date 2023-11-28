Tamil Nadu: AIADMK demands water release from Vaigai dam

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former revenue minister and AIADMK functionary RB Udhayakumar was arrested for staging a protest in the collectorate on Monday. He demanded that District Collector M S Sangeetha order the release of water from the Vaigai dam to irrigate farmlands in Thirumangalam and Melur.



AIADMK cadres, led by Udhayakumar, said that single-crop farmers from Usilampatti and Melur sought the release of water into the Thirumangalam main canal and the 58th canal. He further stated that water was supposed to be released from September 15 onwards, when water in the dam had reached 6,000 cuses. "At present, farmers in Kalanthiri area are engaged in cultivation. Although the water level in Vaigai dam crossed 6,000 cusecs, farmers of Melur and Thirumangalam have not received any water," he said.

Stating that under the chief ministership of Edappadi K Palaniswamy, water was released to the 58th canal, which benefited 5,000 acres across 110 villages. "The DMK government refused to release water to the farmers of Thirumangalam and Melur over political vendetta," he added. Udhayakumar and the other party cadre refused to be removed from the place and were arrested. All were released later.

