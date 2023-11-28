Tamil Nadu Jumbo deaths: AIADMK man booked, one held

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/ERODE: Postmortem conducted on three elephants that died on Sunday revealed that two died of electrocution while the other died after delivering a calf.

A forest official said a case would be registered against AIADMK Hosur corporation councillor S Narayanan, who owns the land at Thavarakarai where a ten-year-old female jumbo was electrocuted.

Denkanikottai TNEB assistant director, P Manivannan said he has lodged a complaint against Narayanan, for illegally taking service connection from an existing borewell connection. The cause of death of another female elephant in Jawalagiri was due to pregnancy-related complications, as per the report.

Postmortem of the 35-year-old female elephant died in Erode confirmed the death was due to electrocution. The owner of the farmland C Mahadevasamy (37) was arrested.

