Teacher booked for corporal punishment in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kazhugumalai police booked a teacher of RC Soosaiappar Higher Secondary School, for allegedly giving corporal punishment to a Class 8 student. The accused has been identified as Remila (49), a social science teacher. She allegedly hit Santhosh (13) of Kalappankulam village on November 22 for failing to submit homework. The complaint was filed by G Kavitha, the mother of the victim.



According to the complainant, Remila had hit Santhosh repeatedly using a long stick injuring his hands and legs, leading to a blood clot on his shoulder. She claimed that her son had completed his homework, but his books were hidden by someone else. Santhosh has been admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital and is undergoing treatment.



Kavitha alleged that the police and school administration also attempted to settle the issue amicably, and promised to shift Santhosh to another division. However, she intimated the matter to ChildLine (1098) to pursue the case further. Meanwhile, acting on the complaint, Kazhugumalai police registered an FIR against Remila under section 506 (1) of IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Student drops out due to punishment

In a similar incident, C Kaliraj (14), son of Chandrasekar of CR colony of Karadikulam panchayat, dropped out of Class 9, allegedly due to severe punishments given by Balamurugan, a teacher at his school.

Chandrasekar told TNIE that Balamurugan had hit Kaliraj with a stick, and he sustained a fracture on his wrist, and injuries on his thigh, two months back. "After undergoing treatment, the management refused Kaliraj entry to classes and asked him to attend only the exams," he said.

He further said that Kaliraj had also attempted suicide following his friends' mockery and teacher's threatening comments.

