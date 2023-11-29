Cancelled flight, seven-hour wait, agony..: UAE-based Etihad Airways ordered to pay Rs 2 lakhs to pregnant TN woman 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi consumer court has ordered a UAE-based airline (Etihad Airways) to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to a pregnant woman for deficiency of service.

Sources said Jerin Justus of Tirunelveli had booked flight tickets to travel from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram, along with his pregnant wife. However, the flight was cancelled without any prior intimation.



Meanwhile, the couple managed to fly to Mumbai and thereon to Thiruvananthapuram, after waiting for nearly seven hours. The air passengers could take only one piece of luggage, and the pregnant woman was deeply troubled as she did not have an alternative dress to change. The couple was agonised due to the unexpected events caused by the airways authorities.



However, when Justus sent a legal notice to the airways authorities, they did not reply. Aggrieved, Justus took the matter to Tirunelveli consumer court, and the case was shifted to Thoothukudi. While hearing the case on Tuesday, commission chairman Thiruneela Prasad and members A Sankar and Namachivayam ordered the airlines to provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the woman and an additional Rs 10,000 towards the legal expenses within the next two months.

