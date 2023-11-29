Home States Tamil Nadu

Cancelled flight, seven-hour wait, agony..: UAE-based Etihad Airways ordered to pay Rs 2 lakhs to pregnant TN woman 

Jerin Justus of Tirunelveli had booked flight tickets to travel from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram, along with his pregnant wife. However, the flight was cancelled without any prior intimation.

Published: 29th November 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

UAE-based Etihad airlines

UAE-based Etihad airlines. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi consumer court has ordered a UAE-based airline (Etihad Airways) to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to a pregnant woman for deficiency of service.

Sources said Jerin Justus of Tirunelveli had booked flight tickets to travel from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram, along with his pregnant wife. However, the flight was cancelled without any prior intimation.

Meanwhile, the couple managed to fly to Mumbai and thereon to Thiruvananthapuram, after waiting for nearly seven hours. The air passengers could take only one piece of luggage, and the pregnant woman was deeply troubled as she did not have an alternative dress to change. The couple was agonised due to the unexpected events caused by the airways authorities.

However, when Justus sent a legal notice to the airways authorities, they did not reply. Aggrieved, Justus took the matter to Tirunelveli consumer court, and the case was shifted to Thoothukudi. While hearing the case on Tuesday, commission chairman Thiruneela Prasad and members A Sankar and Namachivayam ordered the airlines to provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the woman and an additional Rs 10,000 towards the legal expenses within the next two months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Etihad airways compensation pregnant woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp