Caste atrocity in TN's Vengaivayal: Court seeks detailed report on polygraph test

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Seeking a detailed explanation on the polygraph test after the 10 suspects, on whom the CB-CID wanted it performed as part of its investigation into the Vengaivayal water contamination case, expressed reservations, the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to December 5.

As part of its ongoing probe into the dumping of faeces in the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022, the CB-CID approached the special court with the request to allow polygraph tests on the 10 suspects. Accordingly, the court issued summons to the 10, five of whom hail from the SC community in Vengaivayal and the other five are caste Hindus from Muttukkadu panchayat.

ALSO READ | No 'Munnetram' for Dalits in Dravida land: Revisiting Vengaivayal case after 100 days

Appearing before it on Tuesday, the caste Hindus raised no objections to undergoing the test. The counsel for the SC members, S Malarmannan, however, said the five had their suspicions about the test’s efficacy and feared medical consequences. Following this, court judge S Jeyanthi ordered the CB-CID to submit a detailed explanation of the test before the next hearing.

