Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste atrocity in TN's Vengaivayal: Court seeks detailed report on polygraph test

Appearing before the court on Tuesday, the caste Hindus raised no objections to undergoing the test.

Published: 29th November 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vengaivayal tank in which human excreta was found mixed with water | Express

Vengaivayal tank in which human excreta was found mixed with drinking water (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Seeking a detailed explanation on the polygraph test after the 10 suspects, on whom the CB-CID wanted it performed as part of its investigation into the Vengaivayal water contamination case, expressed reservations, the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to December 5. 

As part of its ongoing probe into the dumping of faeces in the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022, the CB-CID approached the special court with the request to allow polygraph tests on the 10 suspects. Accordingly, the court issued summons to the 10, five of whom hail from the SC community in Vengaivayal and the other five are caste Hindus from Muttukkadu panchayat.

ALSO READ | No 'Munnetram' for Dalits in Dravida land: Revisiting Vengaivayal case after 100 days

Appearing before it on Tuesday, the caste Hindus raised no objections to undergoing the test. The counsel for the SC members, S Malarmannan, however, said the five had their suspicions about the test’s efficacy and feared medical consequences. Following this, court judge S Jeyanthi ordered the CB-CID to submit a detailed explanation of the test before the next hearing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal polygraph water contamination case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp