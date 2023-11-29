Dalit youth attack in Erode: Gobichettipalayam RDO appeals for peace from both sides

By Express News Service

ERODE: A peace committee meeting was held at Gobichettipalayam, where two Dalit youths were assaulted by dominant caste people for allegedly stealing hens, on Tuesday. According to police, on November 21, Kannan (Name changed)* (23) of Indran Nagar and his 17-year-old relative were beaten up by members of the dominant caste in Vengamedu for allegedly stealing hens.

The two youths and 20 members of the dominant caste were booked. Dalit organisations, however, allege that the youth were assaulted because they consumed liquor in the village and called for a protest on Tuesday. Members of the dominant caste also called for a counter-protest on the same day, following which a peace committee meeting was arranged. It was chaired by RDO G Divya Priyadharshini and officials including DSP V Thangavel were present.

Misa Thangavel of VCK, who spoke on behalf of the youth, said, “Despite a complaint, police have not arrested any of the attackers. They work in favour of the dominant caste. The case against the youth should be dropped as they didn’t steal hens. Also, police have registered a case against nine Dalits stating they disturbed public peace. This must be dropped.”

Subi Thalapathy, Thadapalli and Arakkankottai Irrigation Farmers Association president, who spoke on behalf of the villagers, said, “Police registered a case against the villagers for no reason. Ideally, cases should be filed against thieves. But here, cases have been booked against villagers, who caught them. Kannan is wanted in five robbery cases.”

G Divya Priyadharsini, RDO of Gobichettipalayam said, “Both sides should not disturb peace. The investigation by police is underway.”

