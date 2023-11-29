Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit youth attack in Erode: Gobichettipalayam RDO appeals for peace from both sides

Thalapathy, Farmers Association president, said, “Police registered a case against the villagers for no reason. Ideally, cases should be filed against thieves. Kannan is wanted in five robbery cases.”

Published: 29th November 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The peace committee meeting was held at Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: A peace committee meeting was held at Gobichettipalayam, where two Dalit youths were assaulted by dominant caste people for allegedly stealing hens, on Tuesday. According to police, on November 21, Kannan (Name changed)* (23) of Indran Nagar and his 17-year-old relative were beaten up by members of the dominant caste in Vengamedu for allegedly stealing hens.

The two youths and 20  members of the dominant caste were booked. Dalit organisations, however, allege that the youth were assaulted because they consumed liquor in the village and called for a protest on Tuesday. Members of the dominant caste also called for a counter-protest on the same day, following which a peace committee meeting was arranged. It was chaired by RDO G Divya Priyadharshini and officials including DSP V Thangavel were present. 

Misa Thangavel of VCK, who spoke on behalf of the youth, said, “Despite a complaint, police have not arrested any of the attackers. They work in favour of the dominant caste. The case against the youth should be dropped as they didn’t steal hens. Also, police have registered a case against nine Dalits stating they disturbed public peace. This must be dropped.”

Subi Thalapathy, Thadapalli and Arakkankottai Irrigation Farmers Association president, who spoke on behalf of the villagers, said, “Police registered a case against the villagers for no reason. Ideally, cases should be filed against thieves. But here, cases have been booked against villagers, who caught them. Kannan is wanted in five robbery cases.”

G Divya Priyadharsini, RDO of Gobichettipalayam said, “Both sides should not disturb peace. The investigation by police is underway.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gobichettipalayam Dalit youth assault dominant caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp