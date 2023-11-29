Eraiyur footwear plant to generate 20k jobs: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said he was doubly delighted to inaugurate the JR-One Kothari Factory (Phase -1) at SIPCOT Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, a project for which he laid the foundation a year ago.

“This plant is the key to the growth of the Perambalur region. It will generate 20,000 jobs in the district and surrounding areas, especially for women. Tamil Nadu’s model of scattered and uniform growth has received global appreciation and applause. This model is ideal for the development of backward districts,” Stalin said.

The chief minister also said a footwear manufacturing park has been planned at Panapakkam in Ranipet district on over 250 acres on an outlay of Rs 400 crore. After virtually inaugurating the JR-One Kothari Factory (Phase -1) at SIPCOT Park at Eraiyur, Stalin said the government has also created ready-to-occupy non-leather footwear green clusters in association with SIPCOT, State Industries Development Corporation, along with private firms through a ‘public-private partnership’ model.

“Since the state unveiled the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Products Policy, 2022, there have been many initiatives, and the sector has seen drastic changes. This development is there for all to see. Witnessing such a growth, our belief of Tamil Nadu achieving its target of becoming $1 trillion economy before 2030 is further strengthened,” the chief minister said.

The opening of this footwear plant has sown hope in investors' minds. The crowning glory of the government’s efforts for growth would be the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to be held in January, Stalin added. The first factory at Perambalur park will make Crocs brand of footwear. The factory is set up by JR One Footwear Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture company between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd. and Shoetown at SIPCOT park in Perambalur

Later speaking to reporters, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park in Perambalur will result in the manufacturing of various components. Tamil Nadu has seen tremendous growth after the unveiling of the footwear policy, he said. The minister also said the state is planning to expand the Thanjavur airport.

Rajaa said, “Tamil Nadu is growing as the largest state in auto manufacturing units and electric vehicles. Our government is working to set up factories all over the state.” Nilgiris MP A Raja said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi sanctioned whatever scheme we asked for, including drinking water and colleges for Perambalur. Our current CM is supporting industries to ensure that a maximum number of people get jobs.” Transport Minister SS Sivasankar also spoke.

(With inputs from Perambalur)

